So Wholesome! Mumbai Blinkit Delivery Partner Wins Hearts After Rescuing Injured Puppy; Dog Now Joins Him On Delivery Runs - VIDEO | LinkedIn/Roshan Mhatre

A heartwarming story of kindness has emerged from Mumbai, where a Blinkit delivery partner has given a new lease of life to a puppy rescued after a serious road accident. What began as an act of compassion by a group of delivery riders has now turned into an adorable bond, with the little dog accompanying them on delivery runs.

The puppy, who was reportedly injured after coming under a car's tyre, was rescued and nursed back to health by delivery partners working at a local warehouse. The story recently gained attention on social media after a Mumbai-based professional shared his unexpected encounter with the duo on LinkedIn.

Mumbai Man Spots Puppy Riding Along With Blinkit Delivery Partner

Roshan Mhatre, who shared the incident on LinkedIn, said he was surprised when his Blinkit order arrived with an unexpected passenger. The delivery partner had a puppy accompanying him on his bike, prompting Mhatre to ask about the animal.

The rider then explained how the puppy had suffered serious injuries after coming under a car's tyre. Rather than leaving the helpless animal to fend for itself, delivery partners from the area stepped in to care for it and help it recover.

Recounting the experience in his post, Mhatre wrote, “So yesterday I ordered some stuff from Blinkit. A person came 15 minutes later with a dog like for real. Here's the picture. I asked about the dog, he told me that the dog came under a car tyre and was in very serious condition. The Blinkit delivery riders of the place took care of him and healed him. Now the dog stays at the warehouse and goes for deliveries with delivery partners. So damn wholesome.”

A picture shared alongside the post showed the delivery partner seated on his bike with the puppy, capturing a glimpse of their unlikely companionship.

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Internet Reacts To Blinkit Riders' Kind Gesture

The story quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the delivery partners for stepping up to help an injured animal. The puppy's journey from a road accident to becoming a beloved companion at the warehouse left several people touched.

Among the reactions, users commented, “This post made my day,” “Wholesome” and “That is seriously so heartwarming.”

The incident also prompted an offer of help from someone interested in exploring adoption. The user asked for the warehouse's location and the delivery partner's contact details, expressing willingness to look into the possibility if the location was in Pune or Mumbai.