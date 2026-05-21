'Bechare Janwar': Thirsty Monkeys Stop MSRTC Bus In Maharashtra’s Vidarbha; Viral Video Sparks Concern Over Heatwave Impact On Wildlife

A distressing incident from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region has gone viral after a group of thirsty monkeys stopped a moving state transport bus in Yavatmal district, apparently in search of water amid the scorching summer heat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Khandala Ghat in Pusad, a forested stretch known for wildlife movement. An MSRTC bus travelling from Washim to Pusad was forced to halt after a monkey suddenly ran onto the road and stood directly in front of the vehicle.

Monkey refuses to move until given water

Passengers initially believed the animal had wandered onto the road accidentally and tried to drive it away. However, the monkey stayed near the bus and refused to move, leaving travellers puzzled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon, some passengers realised the animal appeared exhausted and dehydrated due to the extreme heat conditions prevailing across Vidarbha. A passenger then offered water from a bottle, which the monkey immediately began drinking.

What followed left many onboard emotional.

Within minutes, several more monkeys reportedly emerged from the nearby forest and gathered around the parked bus, desperately attempting to drink water from bottles handed out by passengers.

Witnesses described the scene as heartbreaking as the visibly tired animals scrambled for even a few sips of water under the blazing afternoon sun.

Viral video triggers emotional reactions online

Videos captured by passenger Lata Shrivas quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions from users concerned about the impact of rising temperatures on wildlife.

Many people described the visuals as “heartbreaking” and called them a stark reminder of how severe heatwaves and water shortages are affecting animals in forest regions.

One user wrote on X, “This is so heartbreaking. Maharashtra's heat is brutal this year. People are also struggling, but seeing animals suffer like this hits different. Hope authorities and locals step up with water points for them.”

Another commented, “It's honestly so sad seeing this, nature really is struggling with this heat lately.”

Rising heat in Vidarbha raising wildlife concerns

Vidarbha, especially districts like Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur, experiences extremely high summer temperatures every year, with several areas crossing 45 degrees Celsius during peak heatwave conditions.

Forest departments across Maharashtra usually arrange artificial waterholes, tanks, and water refilling systems during summer months to help wildlife survive harsh conditions. However, the latest incident has sparked questions online about whether enough water sources are currently available in forest areas near Khandala Ghat.

Several social media users criticised authorities, arguing that animals venturing onto busy roads for water reflects gaps in summer wildlife management.