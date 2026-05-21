'They Adopt For Show-Off': Is Keeping Huskies In India’s Heat Cruel? Viral Post Triggers Massive Debate Online

A viral social media post about a Siberian Husky struggling in India’s intense summer heat has sparked a fresh online debate about whether cold-climate dog breeds should be kept in tropical Indian cities at all.

The discussion began after X user Pratish Sharma shared observations about his neighbour’s Husky, claiming the dog spends most of its time inside an air-conditioned room to cope with soaring temperatures that have crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of India.

According to the post, the Husky was purchased for nearly Rs 1 lakh but now reportedly finds even short outdoor walks difficult during the summer months. Sharma criticised what he described as a growing “status symbol” trend, where people choose expensive foreign breeds despite unsuitable weather conditions.

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Why Huskies struggle in Indian summers

Breeds like Siberian Huskies, St. Bernards and Chow Chows were originally developed for extremely cold regions. Huskies, in particular, evolved in Siberia where temperatures often remain below freezing for long periods.

These dogs have thick double-layered coats designed to trap heat and protect them from snow and icy winds. While the coat also offers some insulation from heat, prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity can still place significant stress on their bodies.

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Veterinarians often warn that such breeds are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke in tropical climates if proper cooling and hydration are not maintained.

Social media divided over pet ownership choices

The viral post quickly led to heated reactions online. Many users argued that forcing Arctic breeds to depend heavily on air-conditioning simply to remain comfortable raises ethical concerns.

Several animal lovers criticised the increasing demand for imported and exotic dog breeds in urban India, saying pets are often selected for appearance, prestige or social media appeal rather than suitability to the local environment.

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Others defended responsible owners, arguing that with adequate grooming, climate-controlled spaces, proper diet and regular veterinary care, Huskies can still live healthy lives in India.

The debate eventually expanded beyond one dog and evolved into a larger conversation about responsible pet ownership and breeding practices.

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Growing support for Indie dogs

The controversy also renewed calls for adopting Indian street dogs, commonly referred to as “Indies.” Many users pointed out that local breeds are naturally adapted to Indian weather conditions, require comparatively lower maintenance and are generally more resilient in hot climates.

Animal welfare advocates have long promoted indie dog adoption as a more sustainable and compassionate choice, especially as shelters across the country continue to remain overcrowded.