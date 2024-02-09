Snapchat Is Down, Netizens Head To X With Memes

On Friday afternoon, several Snapchat users faced an outrage on the app. Having witnessed the error that restricted them from using the app and messaging their followers, netizens rushed to other social media platforms to initially confirm and then react with memes. X (formerly Twitter) flooded with hundreds of posts reporting "Snapchat is down." Many posts were shared in a hilarious format.

Me running to X to find out whether snapchat is down or not.#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/7YygnajBwz — Sarthak Sehgal (@SarthakSehgal9) February 9, 2024

When your Streaks ends and Snapchat is also Down.#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/UdwWz4cZld — A D V A I T H (@SankiPagalAwara) February 9, 2024

Me overthinking on why he's not replying to me meanwhile Snapchat is down. pic.twitter.com/2So6zWCi0p — Diksha❤ (@Aapki_diksha__) February 9, 2024

People mentioned that they were unable to send or receive messages on the app, making them restricted from communicating through it. Messages failed getting sent despite repeated attempts and led users wonder about the functioning of the platform. On constantly receiving the error that suggested their snaps to have failed and asked to retry sending them, people figured out something was wrong with Snapchat.

What went wrong? While there's statement from Snapchat so far, the tweets are constantly being addressed by the support team on X. As people posted on X saying "My Snapchat isn't working," they replied (purportedly automated) on the platform and asked for a DM to assist better.

Hi! Let's see how we can help. Send us a DM with some details on what's happening and we'll take it from there! To send us a DM follow these steps:



1. Go to the Snapchat Support Twitter page

2. Click the little envelope button next to the "Follow" button — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) February 9, 2024

Hi! Can you please send us a DM so we can try to help? — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) February 9, 2024

More about Snapchat

Snapchat is said to have 800 million monthly active users. It is mostly popular among GenZ and the young generation who try their best to maintain streaks (Snapstreak) on a regular basis.

On financial aspects, considering the stock market, company Snap reportedly tumbled 34.6 per cent after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' expectations. The company behind Snapchat also gave a tepid forecast for 2024 after saying on Monday that it was laying off 10 per cent of its workforce.