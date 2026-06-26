Snake Found Inside UP Man's Underwear While Swimming In Pool; Friend's Help Saves Swimmer - VIDEO

A dramatic video from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh has taken social media by storm after showing a frightening incident involving a swimmer and a snake. The clip, which has attracted millions of views, captures the tense moments when a young man reportedly discovered that a snake had entered his underwear while he was bathing in a swimming pool.

The unexpected incident quickly caused panic among those present, with friends rushing to help the frightened swimmer without creating further risk.

Friends act quickly to remove the snake

The viral footage shows the young man standing inside the pool in visible distress as his friends carefully assess the situation. To avoid direct contact with the reptile, one of his friends cautiously held onto the waistband of the underwear while the swimmer stepped out of it and immediately wrapped himself in a towel.

Moments later, the clothing was thrown away from the pool area. As it landed on the ground, a large snake crawled out, leaving everyone nearby stunned. Several people then used sticks to safely separate the snake from the clothing while maintaining a safe distance.

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Reportedly a non-venomous water snake

According to reports circulating with the video, the reptile was believed to be a water snake, a group of snakes that are generally non-venomous and commonly found near ponds, lakes, canals, and other freshwater bodies. Although harmless in many cases, their sudden appearance can easily trigger panic due to their resemblance to venomous species.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and the swimmer escaped unharmed despite the frightening experience.

Social media reacts to the unusual incident

The video has generated massive engagement across social media platforms, with users expressing everything from shock to amusement. Many viewers described the incident as one of the most terrifying swimming pool moments they had ever seen, while others pointed out that it highlighted an unexpected safety concern.

The incident also sparked discussions about wildlife conservation, with several users questioning whether the snake needed to be harmed, especially if it had not attacked anyone.