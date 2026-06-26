Man Falls From First-Floor Balcony While Trying To Buy Ice Cream In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra; CCTV Footage Viral

A man suffered injuries after accidentally falling from the first-floor balcony of his home while attempting to purchase ice cream from a street vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. The unusual incident, which was captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the man was standing on the balcony when he noticed an ice cream vendor passing by on the road below. Instead of coming downstairs, he called out to the vendor and placed an order from above.

Attempt to collect ice cream ends in fall

After stopping beneath the balcony, the vendor stretched upward to hand over the ice cream. As the man leaned over the balcony railing to receive it, he reportedly lost his balance and plunged to the ground.

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The sudden fall left bystanders shocked, prompting family members and local residents to rush to the spot. They immediately provided assistance before the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Condition stable, police confirm

Doctors are currently treating the injured man, and officials have confirmed that his condition is stable.

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Reacting to the viral CCTV footage, Sonbhadra Police said, “It is to be informed that the person appearing in the viral video has sustained injuries which are being treated at the hospital. The situation is currently normal, and there are no issues related to law and order.”

CCTV video goes viral

The dramatic CCTV footage has attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users expressing relief that the man survived the fall. The incident has also sparked discussions about the importance of avoiding risky actions, even during routine activities, and following basic safety precautions when leaning over balconies or elevated structures.