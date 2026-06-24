'Noida Walo, Ye Tumhara Nutrition Hai': Viral Video Allegedly Showing Vegetables Washed In Muddy Pond Sparks Food Safety Concerns

A video allegedly recorded near Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has reignited discussions around food hygiene and safety after showing a man washing bundles of green vegetables in what appeared to be a muddy, stagnant pond. The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, left many viewers questioning the cleanliness standards followed before produce reaches consumers.

In the video, several bundles of leafy vegetables can be seen being dipped and rinsed in murky water. The pond appears to be located in an open backyard area, with a cow tied nearby. Additional bundles of vegetables, covered and stacked beside the water body, are also visible in the clip.

Cameraman calls out the practice

As the video was being recorded, the person behind the camera expressed concern over the apparent condition of the water being used to clean the produce.

“Look Noida residents, these are your protein-rich vegetables. Look how your vegetables are being washed in such clean water,” the man recording the incident was heard saying.

Meanwhile, the individual washing the vegetables appeared unfazed by the recording and even smiled toward the camera.

Authenticity yet to be verified

While the footage has gone viral, the exact circumstances surrounding the video remain unclear. The Free Press Journal could not independently verify whether the vegetables shown were intended for sale in local markets or were being cleaned for another purpose.

The post claimed the incident took place “Noida parathla bridge ke pass (Near Noida parathla bridge).” It was uploaded on Instagram by the account ‘ramu__priyanka_mishra3138’ and has attracted more than 10,000 views along with hundreds of reactions.

Social media users demand action

The video sparked outrage among several users, many of whom called for stricter monitoring of food handling practices.

“The one who is making the video knows that this is wrong, yet is smiling as if everything is fine. And the one washing food in such water should immediately be put in jail. What is even happening in the country?” wrote one user.

“The police need to identify the man and take strict action against him,” commented another.

Some viewers also questioned whether the vegetables were actually meant for human consumption. “Are those vegetables really for selling? Are they for animals by any chance? Even if they are for animals, this is just not acceptable,” another user remarked.

“India is such a goner country. Nother is good anymore,” another comment read.