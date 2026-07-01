Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Seen Hugging In Late-Night Cafe Weeks Before Ketan Agarwal's Death - Snapchat Video Emerges

A new video has surfaced showing murder accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary meeting at a cafe weeks before the death of Siya's fiance, Ketan Agarwal, in Maharashtra.

The footage, reportedly recorded around 9.30 pm on May 23, shared by NDTV shows Siya and Chetan appearing cheerful. In the video, Siya is seen holding Chetan's hands and bringing them around her shoulders in what appears to be a hug.

The authenticity and investigative relevance of the video are currently being verified. However, it is expected to become an important part of the police investigation.

Video may strengthen prosecution's case

The cafe meeting took place weeks before Ketan Agarwal's death and is likely to bolster allegations made by his family that Siya and Chetan continued to be in a romantic relationship even after Siya's engagement to Ketan in February.

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According to Ketan's family, the relationship between the two accused is central to the alleged motive behind the crime.

Siya's family declines comment on video

When the media approached Siya Goyal's family for a response to the newly surfaced video, they declined to comment.

Her parents have consistently maintained that Siya and Chetan were only friends and not romantically involved.

Murder allegations in FIR

According to the FIR filed by Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff, leading to his death.

The complaint states that on the morning of June 18, Ketan left home, picked up Siya from Kiwale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Highway, and the two travelled to Lohagad Fort.

At around 10.45 am, Siya allegedly called Ketan's mother and informed her that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge. Local residents and police later rescued Ketan from the gorge and took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family questions accident theory

The FIR further states that on June 21, Ketan's father, along with relatives, revisited the spot from where he had fallen.

After inspecting the location, the family concluded that an accidental slip from the cliff was "highly improbable," according to the FIR.

Ketan's friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family during the site inspection.