Six-Year-Old Found Floating Unconscious In Florida Pool; ICE Officer Jumps & Saves Child's Life - CCTV Footage Of Act Goes Viral

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is being praised for his heroic actions after rescuing a six-year-old child from a swimming pool in Florida, preventing what could have been a tragic drowning incident.

Gregory Simmonds, an officer assigned to ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Tampa, was spending time at a community pool in Pasco County when he noticed a child in distress in the water. Surveillance footage captured the dramatic moment as Simmonds spotted the child floating motionless and immediately sprang into action.

Without pausing to assess the situation further, he jumped into the pool fully clothed and swam directly to the child.

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Dramatic rescue captured on camera

According to officials, Simmonds quickly pulled the unconscious child from the water and brought them to the poolside. Once on land, he began performing CPR and continued life-saving measures until the child regained consciousness.

Authorities later confirmed that the youngster is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the rapid intervention.

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death among young children in the United States, making immediate CPR and rescue efforts critical in emergency situations.

Officials praise officer's actions

The rescue has drawn praise from federal and local authorities.

"This officer swiftly sprung to action and delivered life-saving medical care to this 6-year-old who drowned," said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis.

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"Our agents truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst. Instead of demonizing ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians should be thanking them for removing criminals from their communities."

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also commended Simmonds for his decisive response.

"His actions directly contributed to saving the life of the child and reflect exceptional courage and selflessness," said Cpl. J. Leathers.

Leathers added that the officer's willingness to immediately intervene during a critical emergency played a major role in the child's survival and recovery.

Part of a pattern of life-saving actions

The Florida rescue is one of several recent incidents involving Department of Homeland Security personnel responding to emergencies outside their regular duties.

Earlier this year, a DHS agent assisting the Transportation Security Administration at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport helped save a one-year-old child experiencing a medical emergency after hearing a distressed father call for help inside a terminal.

In another case in Minnesota, several off-duty ICE agents responded when a woman sought help for a child found unresponsive in a hotel swimming pool. The agents performed CPR until emergency medical crews arrived and took over treatment.

Rescue comes amid ongoing scrutiny of ICE

The incident comes at a time when ICE continues to face public criticism and demonstrations outside some immigration detention facilities across the United States.

Despite the controversy surrounding the agency's immigration enforcement role, officials highlighted the rescue as an example of officers responding to emergencies and assisting members of the public when lives are at risk.

For the child rescued in Pasco County, authorities say one officer's split-second decision made all the difference, turning a potentially fatal situation into a story of survival.