Singer, 25, Dies After Contact With 11 kV Power Line In Greater Noida Hotel; CCTV Captures Incident

Singer, 25, Dies After Contact With 11 kV Power Line In Greater Noida Hotel | X

A 25-year-old professional singer, identified as Gaurav, died of electrocution at a hotel in Greater Noida after accidentally coming into contact with a nearby 11 kV high-voltage power line.

Victim was at hotel with female friend

According to the information available, Gaurav, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, had visited the hotel with a female friend. The incident took place while he was standing in a corridor of the hotel.

Gaurav reportedly approached a window in the corridor and was looking outside when his hand came into contact with the power line located close to the building. The high-voltage current proved fatal, and he died on the spot.

CCTV recorded the unfortunate incident.

The incident has raised concerns over the proximity of a high-voltage electricity line to the hotel premises and the potential safety risks posed to people inside the building.

Police reach spot

Police were informed about the incident and reached the hotel shortly afterwards. Officials took Gaurav's body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

“Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident,” officials said.

The authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the electrocution, including the location of the 11 kV power line and its proximity to the hotel corridor and window.

Investigation underway

Gaurav's death has left his family and acquaintances in shock. As a professional singer, he was pursuing a career in music and was based in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The post-mortem examination is expected to establish the precise medical cause of death. Police are also likely to determine whether any safety measures were in place to prevent people inside the hotel from coming dangerously close to the high-voltage line.