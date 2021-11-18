'Sikhs are doing great job': Twitter reacts after Gurugram Gurdwara association opens its doors for offering namaz

Since a couple of months, the right-wing outfits have tried to disrupt public Namaz in the city of Gurugram. But on Thursday, members of the Sikh community offered premises of gurudwara for Muslims to pray. Initially, a Hindu resident named Akshay Rao readily offered his house roof to Muslims for holy Friday prayers, the Sikh community too stepped in the direction later.

"It's 'Guru Ghar', open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer 'Jumme ki namaz' ", Gurudwara president Sherdil Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Praising the Sikh community for this example of communal harmony, Twitter has been flooded with tweets. Eminent journalist and language activist Rahul Dev tweeted in Hindi saying that if he resided closer to the area where the practice of Namaz is restricted, he too would have stepped forward to provide a place at his residence for the Muslims to offer the holy prayers and would consider his house blessed with auspiciousness.

Taking to Twitter, actor and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan wrote, "Sikhs are doing great job to save unity of the country. Gurugram Gurudwara committee asked Muslims to perform #NamazEJuma at Gurdwara. Because some Hindu organisations oppose the Namaz. Salute to entire Sikh community for this great gesture. You Sikh people are real DeshBhakt."

Have a look on some Twitter reactions on #Namaaz:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:21 PM IST