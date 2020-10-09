Sick! Instagram user sends rape threats to MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva after CSK loss

India is a cricket crazy nation. People are seen chanting prayers, wearing lucky shirts, sitting in a specific position while watching matches and whatnot. The cricketers are revered and treated as superstars.

However, there is also another side to the coin. When they lose, their wives and girlfriends are often trolled and targeted on social media. Indian captain Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been at the receiving end on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, the toxicity and the vile nature of trolling has reached new heights altogether after an Instagram user sent rape threats to MS Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva. The disturbing incident happened after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Twitter users posted screenshots and reacted to the horrendous comments. A Twitter user wrote, "Just saw that Dhoni's 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape and death threats because he didn't play well in #IPL2020. Do people realize what s***hole we have become? Can you even imagine where we are heading as a country? Morally dead and decayed nation!"

"Man this is disgusting, Ziva is just a kid. I hope legal action is taken against this sick m*," said another Twitter user.

