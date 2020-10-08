'Test cricket in T20?' MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav face flak on social media as CSK loses yet another match in IPL 2020

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to yet another loss in IPL 2020, Twitterati heavily came down on Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni.

Chasing 168, veteran opener Shane Watson struck his second successive fifty to give CSK a perfect start on Wednesday, but the team choked at the back end of the innings and was restricted to 157 for five to suffer its fourth defeat in five matches.

Kedar Jadhav came in to bat for CSK at the sixth position and he remained unbeaten on 7 from 12 balls. The batsman looked out of sorts during his stint at the crease and he was unable to strike the ball properly.

After the match CSK fans targeted the players heavily. Check out the reactions here: