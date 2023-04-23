 'Sh*t happens': Boston Marathon runner takes quick break to poop at random home lawn; netizens react after video goes viral
'Sh*t happens': Boston Marathon runner takes quick break to poop at random home lawn; netizens react after video goes viral

A video of a marathon runner stopping by a nearby house to pass his stool has surfaced online. It has made netizens call the man a 'stinky' runner.

Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Boston Marathon took place earlier this month on the 17th and a video from the run has taken the internet by storm, however, for not a good reason. The footage was a blackmark on the sanitary aspects as it captured a participant having to pause at a random house nearby to pass his stool.

The video was reportedly caught on camera by the recording device installed at the doorbell of the stay. And it showed a runner taking a quick detour to poop on a stranger's home lawn and rush back to the track.

Internet reacts

The internet was divided in their views over the video showing the man trying to adhere to nature's call. While some called the act okay and blamed people for creating a fuss around the incident and even breaching the man's privacy by sharing the footage across the web, others found the act disgusting and rude to poop inside somebody else's home.

Netizens were on one hand in support of the man and his desperation to flush off and the other agreeing with the horrified homeowner.

A few highlighted the sports event's failure in managing things and said: "Failure of the marathon for not having port-a-potties (mobile toilet) on the route."

article-image

