Shopping shocker! Luxury brand's 'paint can bags' sell at THIS price

Louis Vuitton paint can bags |

Brand buyers would love to carry their personality with luxury goods; some might also prefer to add to cart a LV bag worth more than a lakh rupee. Louis Vuitton, the brand which had created buzz due to TMC leader Mahua Moitra, has now annouced its 'paint can bags' priced expensively at £1,980.

The luxury bag is a part of Virgil Abloh’s final LV Men’s Collection where he revisited familiar objects in imaginative ways. Described as “a wildly creative alternative to a conventional bag,” the French fashion house’s latest accessory is priced at £1,980 and is styled like a real paint can down to the metal handle.

Since people were notified about the not-so-cliche' product , they took to react on Twitter with memes and hilarious texts. Not all think alike, isn't it? Some even spoke in favour and wished to purchase it. Check some tweets, right here:

Omg paint bag so cute 😭 — SuperNuna🍉🍉 (@jinsgummybear) January 19, 2022

I'm never going to carry that Paint Tin in my life😖💀 pic.twitter.com/RrfD3tTeUR — DALYORABANGTAN ⁷🦋 (@GrandeBTSs) January 24, 2022

that LV paint can bag is terrible — THIQUE (@ThisIsBoonie) July 22, 2022

Louis Vuitton Paint Bucket Bags.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Onlooker (@onlooker_an) August 10, 2022

This Louis Vuitton mens handbag paint can is revolutionary pic.twitter.com/1LKdzqyVgH — Skillzberg 🏁 (@JasonMadison) January 26, 2022