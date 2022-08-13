e-Paper Get App

Shopping shocker! Luxury brand's 'paint can bags' sell at THIS price

Louis Vuitton, the brand which had created buzz due to TMC leader Mahua Moitra, has now annouced its 'paint can bags' priced expensively at £1,980.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Louis Vuitton paint can bags |

Brand buyers would love to carry their personality with luxury goods; some might also prefer to add to cart a LV bag worth more than a lakh rupee. Louis Vuitton, the brand which had created buzz due to TMC leader Mahua Moitra, has now annouced its 'paint can bags' priced expensively at £1,980.

The luxury bag is a part of Virgil Abloh’s final LV Men’s Collection where he revisited familiar objects in imaginative ways. Described as “a wildly creative alternative to a conventional bag,” the French fashion house’s latest accessory is priced at £1,980 and is styled like a real paint can down to the metal handle.

Since people were notified about the not-so-cliche' product , they took to react on Twitter with memes and hilarious texts. Not all think alike, isn't it? Some even spoke in favour and wished to purchase it. Check some tweets, right here:

Read Also
'Trash bag' made of calfskin leather worth over Rs 1 Lakh launched by Balenciaga; memes follow the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralShopping shocker! Luxury brand's 'paint can bags' sell at THIS price

RECENT STORIES

Who is Shah Faesal? Know all about J&K IAS topper who quit service and joined politics only to...

Who is Shah Faesal? Know all about J&K IAS topper who quit service and joined politics only to...

The Satanic Verses: Why Salman Rushdie's controversial novel is banned in India

The Satanic Verses: Why Salman Rushdie's controversial novel is banned in India

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox patient, 22-yr-old woman admitted in LNJP

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox patient, 22-yr-old woman admitted in LNJP

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant

Watch video: Drunk air hostess & 3 friends arrested for creating ruckus at Rajasthan restaurant