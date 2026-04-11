Shocking Video! Brazilian Surfer Tayane Cachoeira Dalazen Bitten By Nurse Shark, Makes Full Recovery |

Fernando de Noronha: A viral video showing Brazilian surfer and lawyer Tayane Cachoeira Dalazen being bitten by a nurse shark during a dive has resurfaced online, offering a clearer view of the rare incident that took place earlier this year.

The incident occurred in January off the coast of Fernando de Noronha, a popular diving destination known for its marine biodiversity. The newly released footage captures Dalazen diving headfirst into clear blue waters before a nurse shark approaches and briefly bites her leg.

Dalazen Suffers Minor Injuries

Dalazen, 36, sustained minor injuries, including visible bite marks on her thigh, but did not suffer any life-threatening harm. The original video that went viral shortly after the incident was unclear, but the latest footage provides a sharper, front-facing perspective of the encounter, reigniting discussions around human interactions with marine life.

Known for their typically docile nature, nurse sharks are often referred to as the 'puppy dogs of the sea' and are not considered dangerous to humans. Such incidents are extremely rare and usually occur out of curiosity rather than aggression.

It's An Isolated Incident: Dalazen

Sharing the updated video on social media, Dalazen clarified that diving with nurse sharks is a common activity in many parts of the world and is generally considered safe. She described the bite as an isolated incident that falls outside the normal behavioural patterns of the species.

“I believe it’s important to clarify that this was not typical behaviour,” she said, emphasising that nurse sharks do not prey on humans.

Despite the scare, Dalazen has made a full recovery and has since returned to the water. She resumed surfing and even revisited the same location where the incident occurred. In a show of confidence, she later dived again with similar sharks, stating that she felt 'no fear, just happiness' at being able to observe the animals up close.