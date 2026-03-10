Sisters Spot ‘Doomsday Fish’ On Mexico Beach: Video Of Massive Oarfish Appearance Goes Viral; Sparks Curiosity Online

X

Beachgoers in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, were left stunned after two rare oarfish, often nicknamed “doomsday fish”, were spotted close to the shoreline. The unusual sight quickly gained attention on social media as videos of the long, ribbon-like fish began circulating online.

Oarfish are deep-sea creatures that usually inhabit waters thousands of feet below the surface, making their appearance in shallow coastal areas extremely uncommon.

Sisters notice a strange flash in the water

The discovery reportedly happened when two sisters walking along the beach noticed something bright flickering in the distance. Curious about the unusual sight, they moved closer and realized it was a large, shimmering fish struggling in the shallow water.

Monica Pittenger, one of the sisters, later shared a video of the encounter on Instagram in collaboration with the page “We Love Animals.” In the clip, the silver-bodied fish can be seen glimmering in the sunlight as it moves slowly near the shore.

Recalling the moment, Pittenger said the creature looked unreal when they first saw it. According to her, the bright flash in the water caught their attention, and once they approached, they realised it was unlike anything they had seen before.

Attempt to help the fish return to the sea

Pittenger also revealed that her sister immediately tried to help the struggling animal. Concerned for its well-being, she handed over her belongings and phone and rushed toward the water in an attempt to guide the fish back into the ocean.

The unusual appearance of the fish drew attention from nearby beachgoers as well. However, many people hesitated to approach because they were unsure what the creature was.

“It’s not something you see every day,” Pittenger explained, noting that the unfamiliarity of the animal left many observers cautious.

Why Oarfish sightings spark ‘Doomsday’ theories

Oarfish are among the longest bony fish in the world and can grow up to around 30 feet in length. They typically live at depths of nearly 3,000 feet and are rarely seen by humans unless they are sick, injured, or carried upward by ocean currents.

Their sudden appearances near the surface have long fueled myths. In Japanese folklore, oarfish are sometimes referred to as “doomsday fish” because people historically believed they surfaced before major earthquakes or tsunamis.

After the video spread online, some social media users repeated this belief, suggesting that sightings could signal upcoming natural disasters.

Scientists say there is no proven link

Despite the popular myth, scientists say there is no clear scientific evidence connecting oarfish sightings to earthquakes or other natural disasters. Marine experts believe the fish usually surface due to illness, injury, or disruptions in ocean conditions.

Nevertheless, such sightings remain rare and often capture public attention because of the fish’s unusual appearance and mysterious deep-sea habitat.