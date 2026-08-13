Shocking! Samsung Phone Explodes In Greater Noida Man’s Pocket, Suffers Severe Burns To Both Hands & Lower Body - VIDEO

A shocking mobile phone explosion in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has left a young man with serious burn injuries after the smartphone he was carrying in his trouser pocket suddenly overheated and exploded.

The incident reportedly took place while Majid was returning to his village Dankaur after visiting Ghaziabad for some work. What began as an ordinary journey quickly turned into a frightening ordeal when his phone started getting unusually hot.

Phone suddenly heated up before exploding

According to Majid, the smartphone was inside his pants pocket when he noticed that it had begun to heat up and emit smoke. Before he could remove the device, it reportedly exploded with a loud bang.

The force of the blast was enough to severely damage the handset, with fragments reportedly scattered around the area. Majid's clothes also caught fire following the explosion.

He sustained severe burns to both hands and the lower part of his body. People nearby rushed to help him and arranged for him to be taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors are currently treating him for his injuries, while his family remains deeply concerned about his condition.

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Majid says he bought the Samsung phone only a month ago

Majid has raised concerns over the safety and quality of the smartphone, saying that he had purchased the new Samsung handset only around a month earlier.

He reportedly bought the device from the DG Com store at The Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida. According to his account, the phone had been functioning normally and there had been no major issue before the incident.

“After the explosion, pieces of the mobile phone were scattered and my clothes also caught fire,” Majid said, describing the frightening moments after the blast.

The handset was reportedly badly damaged in the incident. At present, however, the exact reason for the explosion has not been established.

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What caused the mobile phone explosion?

A damaged or defective lithium-ion battery can, in some circumstances, undergo a dangerous thermal event if it experiences an internal fault, physical damage or excessive heat. However, it would be premature to conclude that a battery defect caused this particular incident without a technical examination of the phone.

Heat buildup can also become a concern when a smartphone is subjected to demanding conditions, damaged, exposed to unsuitable charging equipment or otherwise develops a technical fault.

In India, mobile phones are among the products covered by mandatory safety requirements under the Bureau of Indian Standards' compulsory registration framework. BIS lists mobile phones under IS/IEC 62368-1 safety requirements.

Why keeping an overheating phone in a pocket can be dangerous

The Greater Noida incident also highlights why users should take unusual smartphone heating seriously. A phone that becomes abnormally hot, starts swelling, produces smoke or develops an unusual smell should not simply be ignored.

Users should avoid continuing to operate a device showing such warning signs and should keep damaged or overheating phones away from flammable materials. Charging equipment should also be compatible with the device and meet applicable safety standards.