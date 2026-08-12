Tragic! Mumbai Woman, 24, Dies After Heavy Vehicle Crashes Her Motorcycle In Chhattisgarh During Bastar Bike Tour

A 24-year-old woman from Mumbai died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unidentified heavy vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as she was travelling with a group of bikers on a tour of the Bastar region.

The deceased was identified as Riddhi Thakkar, a resident of Borivali West in Mumbai. According to police, the accident took place at around 6 am near Markatola Ghat on National Highway 30, within the jurisdiction of Purur police station.

Group of 20 bikers was heading towards Bastar

Thakkar was travelling with a group of around 20 motorcyclists who had come to Raipur before beginning their journey towards Bastar. The group included riders from Maharashtra as well as other states.

Thakkar was riding a Bajaj Avenger when a heavy vehicle collided with her motorcycle. She sustained serious injuries, with severe trauma reported to her legs.

The vehicle involved in the crash did not stop and fled the area following the accident. Police have launched efforts to identify the vehicle and locate its driver.

Fellow riders called dial 112

After the crash, Thakkar’s fellow bikers immediately contacted the emergency response service Dial 112. She was subsequently taken by an emergency response vehicle to the Community Health Centre in Charama, in neighbouring Kanker district.

Given the severity of her injuries, doctors at the health centre referred her to a private hospital in Dhamtari for further treatment. Despite receiving medical care, Thakkar died during treatment.

Police probe underway

The accident site at Markatola Ghat is located roughly 90 kilometres from Raipur. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are working to trace the heavy vehicle that allegedly hit the motorcycle.

Authorities are also examining available information about the vehicle and its route as part of efforts to identify the driver responsible for the fatal crash.