Shocking! Gujarat bride dies during wedding rituals, her sister made to marry the groom

In a shocking case from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, a family instead of calling off the wedding after bride's death, made their younger daughter tie the knot with the groom

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Shocking! Gujarat bride dies during wedding rituals, her sister made to marry the groom | Representative Image

In the midst of wedding rituals, a bride from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, died of a heart attack. The celebrations which were going loud with songs and dances fell silent after the shocking and sudden death of the woman identified as Hetal.

The wedding of Hetal and Vishal was taking place at the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar. After Hetal fainted during the celebrations, the family rushed her to the hospital where the family was informed about her demise.

Later, the family instead of calling off the wedding, made their younger daughter tie the knot with the groom. According to News18, the family mourned the death of Hetal and kept her body in cold storage until the ceremony was over. Relatives proposed an alternative plan to ensure the wedding celebrations continue and suggested the bride’s younger sister marry the groom. The family then replaced the bride and carried out the wedding rituals.

