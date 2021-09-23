'Shocking and devastating': Stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura accused of sexual harassment; receives severe backlash on social media

Stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura, who is also part of the 'Aisi Taisi Democracy' team has been accused of sexual misconduct and coercion against via an Instagram account on Wednesday.

The account's bio reads, "I am Tara and this account is to share some of the experiences I have had with an individual. I want to be anonymous." The account is owned by the said person and Satyam.

The account has narrated incidents that took place between Tara (an alias) and Rajoura “mainly focusing on the time before I met him and what led to the meeting”.

The girl who is in her early 20s claimed that she met Rajoura via Facebook. She was impressed with him because of his “politically correct opinions”.

The account has mentioned various incidents of sexual harassment.

Here's the detailed account: (Trigger warning: description of sexual harassment)

Responding to the allegations, Rajoura released a statement on Instagram. In his statement, he wrote, "It’s a work complete fiction, and I have all the proof and evidences to counter this malicious post and will be happy to provide it to any fair investigation agency."

Here's the entire statement:

The accusation has resulted into a lot of backlash for Rajoura on social media.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:58 PM IST