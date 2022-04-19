Shocking! Ahead of wedding, bride slashes fiancé’s throat

A bride in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh allegedly slashed her fiancé's throat a month ahead of marriage on Monday. The reason behind the act has been reported to be in view of avoiding marrying the person.

According to reports, the incident comes from Kommalapudi village of Ravikamatam Mandal in Anakapalle district and the victim has been identified as Ramanaidu. The man happens to a CSIR scientist and a native of Vizag. The wedding of the two, Ramanaidu and Kommalapudi villager Pushpa was scheduled on May 29.

On the pretext of a meeting before marriage, Pushpa took him to a temple located on a hillock and asked him to close his eyes. Later what came was a shocker!

The police was quoted in reports that the victim himself rang the helpline number 108, and later Pushpa confessed the crime bringing to notice that she was a victim to forced marriage.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:51 PM IST