Shocking! 7-Foot Crocodile Found Inside Gujarat Home Bathroom, Rescued Safely In Anand - VIDEO

A family in Gujarat's Anand district experienced a terrifying surprise after finding a seven-foot crocodile inside the bathroom of their home during the night. The incident unfolded while the family was asleep, highlighting the increasing movement of crocodiles into residential areas during the monsoon season.

According to officials, the reptile had entered the bathroom of Balabhai Chauhan's house before being spotted in the middle of the night.

Dogs' barking alert homeowner to the unexpected visitor

The incident came to light after Balabhai Chauhan was awakened by his dogs, which were barking continuously outside the house. Curious about the disturbance, he stepped out to investigate and checked the bathroom, where he unexpectedly came face-to-face with the massive crocodile.

The shocking sight sent the family into panic. Realizing the danger, they immediately contacted the forest department instead of attempting to remove the animal themselves.

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Rescue team captures crocodile without harm

A rescue team quickly reached the location after receiving the alert. Forest guards Nilesh Bharwad and Manish Prajapati were joined by Daya Foundation president Nitesh Chauhan and volunteer Tushar Rana to carry out the operation.

The rescue took nearly an hour as the team worked carefully to safely restrain the reptile without injuring it or putting nearby residents at risk. Once the operation was completed successfully, the crocodile was transported and released into a nearby pond.

"After receiving information from the forest department, our team reached the spot. We rescued the 7-foot crocodile and safely released it into a pond,” Nitesh Chauhan said.

Why crocodiles are entering residential areas during monsoon

Forest officials explained that crocodile sightings in villages and residential areas become more frequent during the monsoon. Heavy rainfall raises water levels in rivers, ponds, canals, and wetlands, allowing the reptiles to travel beyond their usual habitats.

Wildlife experts note that crocodiles may also venture into nearby settlements while searching for food, new territories, or suitable places to regulate their body temperature. As floodwaters expand their range, accidental encounters with humans become more likely.

Nearby pond houses large crocodile population

Officials said that a pond in Malataj village, located near the affected area, is home to more than 100 crocodiles. During periods of flooding, some of these reptiles may move through connected water channels and occasionally enter roads, farms, or residential neighbourhoods.

The presence of such a large crocodile population makes increased vigilance essential during the rainy season.