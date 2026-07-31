Shocking! Indore Man Assaults Wife With Belt In Public After Alleged Confrontation With Another Man - Watch Viral Video

A video purportedly filmed in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly confronting his wife and assaulting her with a belt in a public place. The incident, which drew the attention of passersby, has triggered widespread discussion online over the use of violence in public and the role of bystanders during such incidents.

According to claims circulating alongside the video, the husband allegedly found his wife travelling on an Activa scooter with another man before stopping them and confronting the pair. During the confrontation, the man is seen allegedly striking the woman multiple times with a belt as a crowd gathers around the scene.

Bystanders record incident before intervening

Several people present at the location reportedly recorded the incident on their mobile phones while the confrontation unfolded. The video shows a crowd watching as the alleged assault continued. Toward the end of the clip, the individual recording the video appears to intervene and attempts to stop the man from continuing the assault.

The incident has since spread widely across social media platforms, with users expressing concern over the violence depicted in the footage and questioning why more people did not intervene sooner.

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Claims remain unverified

Despite the video's widespread circulation, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified. The identities of those involved, the nature of their relationship, and the events leading up to the confrontation remain unconfirmed.

There has also been no official statement from the police regarding the incident at the time of writing. It is unclear whether authorities have registered a case or initiated an investigation into the matter.