Shocking! 15-year-old boy's nipple falls off after a school dare involving deodorant goes wrong

A school boy lost his nipples after he was dared to squirt two cans of body spray on them causing the body parts to fall off.

The teen, who was not named was in his school changing room when a classmate dared him to empty two cans onto his bare chest.

Immediately, afterwards someone flicked his nipples and they popped off.

But the boy said he would do the challenge again if he was back in his school changing room, after opening up about the incident to a Liverpool University meme page on Instagram, reports METRO.

Now a 19-year-old Maths student at the University, the man, who asked not to be named, told the Liverpool Eco: ‘At first it’s just cold. It’s not really a big thing. And then it starts to burn and you’re just there waiting for it to finish.

Then the boy who was actually freezing my nipples, he flicked both my nipples. And that’s when the nipples fell off.'

He expects to be ‘nipple-less’ for the rest of his life but did not provide an image of what his chest looks like.

The youngster continued: ‘It hurt. It was like raw, exposed skin. As soon as he flicked it, you could see that there was a discolouration.’

After changing out of his PE kit, he headed to a German class as number of students at the school had already come to know about the incident.

He went on: ‘I’m in German, just sitting, and my nipples are now gone. I’m just chilling, and then people are like, “Your shirt is bleeding”.

‘And you just see two blood stains from both my nipples.

‘My German teacher actually stopped the lesson and was like, “What’s going on? Do you need to go to the medical room?”, and I was like, “Nah it’s fine”.’

He says people usually react with disbelief when they see his chest.

But though he says he would do it again, he urges anyone considering to follow him to be careful.

He said: ‘I put myself in this position because I accepted the dare.

‘Now that I look back on it, it’s just like, it’s stupid, it happened. Now I’ve got no nipples.’

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:41 PM IST