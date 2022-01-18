Model sells her urine for Rs 5,200 per jar; films herself peeing for customers

The internet is full people making a lot of money by selling bizarre items these days but did you ever thought that someone could make a fortune buy selling their urine? Well, that is apparently happening and the urine is being sold at really high prices.

A former OnlyFans model has revealed about how she makes money by selling cups of her urine online and how did she entered this business.

This model named Kactus Kutie began making adult cam videos in 2016. She also claims that she can make a video of peeing for over 10 minutes.

She told Daily Star, "My first video was of me peeing by a creek – a very short, very simple video but that was the catalyst for people ordering pee customs from me. "I peed in bikinis, my underwear, overalls, trash cans, flower vases, outdoors, and so much more!"

Kutie, who also worked as a professional photographer, shared how she sells a three-ounce medical cup of urine for $70 (Rs 5,207) but grants discounts to customers who want to buy larger amounts.

She has said that customers use her urine for all kinds of things. She reveals how one customer uses her pee for preparing popsicles.

She said, "I also sell custom videos of me filling the cups if my fans want to see how it was made."



The woman has shared how her fans were stunned at her steel bladder. She said, "I have plenty of five to 10-minute videos of me peeing in lots of different positions," she says. "I usually drink at least two giant cups of tea and one of my reusable cups of water before those kinds of scenes."

She has also spoke on how the location is extremely important for her to shoot the videos. She likes making her videos in nature because her followers like it too. "I, personally, feel the most sensual, liberated, and connected to my body when I’m outdoors," she says. "Peeing outdoors is an incredible feeling – having a spot where you can say 'I peed there!'"

Kutie is very active on her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts and she creates adult content on Fansly and ManyVids.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:14 PM IST