Shivaji Satam Birthday Special: Best CID memes and jokes

Shivaji Satyam as we all know is an Indian television and film actor. He is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman on the popular TV series C.I.D on SET India.

He has also appeared in many Hindi and Marathi films.

Some of his films include Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Taxi No. 9211, Vaastav, Yeshwant, China Gate and many more. In Marathi, he has got recognition through movies like Uttarayan.

He has been nominated for the Best Actors Award for Star Screen Award for Ghulam-E-Mustafa. Satyam graduated in Physics and then did a diploma in Business Administration.

He then got a job as a bank cashier in the Central Bank of India. He is quite fond of theatre, a vocation he pursued while working at the bank.

His acting talent was first recognized when he participated in the inter-bank stage competition. The veteran Marathi theatre actor 'Bal Dhuri' is credited with giving Satyam a break in the musical drama 'Sangeet Varad'.

ACP Pradyuman: CID is an Indian Hindi-language police procedural television series about Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department. ACP Pradyuman is a character on the show. Shivaji's character was initially referred to as Senior Inspector Pradyuman in the first few episodes. However, as he got promoted to ACP in episode 7 "The Case of the Thief Within- 1" , he has been referred to as ACP Pradyuman.

Popular dialogues:

Some popular dialogues of Shivaji Satyam on the show include 'Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai' and 'Daya Darwaza Tod Do'.