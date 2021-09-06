ShiftNEETUG: Students appeal to education minister after SC refuses to entertain plea on rescheduling exam

Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21. However, the decision wasn't accepted by students who further intensified their virtual protest asking for the postponement of the exam.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, refused to interfere with a petition filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned for rescheduling the NEET UG- 21 that is currently scheduled .

"We are not inclined to pass any order. Sorry. You (the petitioner) may approach and make your representation to the Competent Authorities with your prayers and reliefs you seek," the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar said and refused to interfere with the petition and pass any order on the issue.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by many students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Compartment and Patrachar (candidates) to defer the NEET-UG 2021.

The Supreme Court, after going through the arguments and submissions made by the parties in the case, refused to entertain the petition after noting that the petition has no merit.

It is noteworthy that students are protesting virtually since more than a month. As Supreme Court's statement came out, students further made tweets with hashtags like #shiftNEETUG and #postponeNeet_savestudent.

Here's what the students are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:08 PM IST