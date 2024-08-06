Sheikh Hasina Resignation: 'Theft In Name Of Agitation', Netizens Slam Bangladeshis For Stealing Objects From PM's House Including Bra, Quran And More

Bangladesh Unrest: Theft In Name Of Agitation | Social media

Bangladesh is facing an unrest situation with Sheikh Hasina resigning from her prime ministerial post in the wake of protests. Amid the escalating horror that the country witnessed in the recent past after the government's mention about a government job quota system, Sheikh fled to India seeking further asylum in the UK. As she announced her resignation and left the official PM house, the premises was raided by protestors.

In the name of agitation, they broke into Sheikh Hasina's house and stole away whatever they could. With no shame, they even grabbed her lingerie such as bra and picked a copy of Holy Quran from the place. From furniture to electronics, shocking visuals surfaced on the internet showed Bangladeshis protestors turning into thieves and parading with the objects they managed to acquire.

Visuals shared below

🛑 House of Bangladesh former PM Sheikh Hasina invaded by rioters



🛑 She was forced to resign by Bangladesh Army Chief & has fled Dhaka

pic.twitter.com/lWBGE932gB — Data Statistica (@Data_Statistica) August 5, 2024

Look at these protesters who stole undergarments (Bra) of Sheikh Hasina from her residence and waved it like their achievement. 😜😂😂😝 ! #Bangladesh is on Fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XfEoxfrKRz — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 5, 2024

सड़का मारेंगे अब ये सब ... — Yug Bajpai (@Yugbajpaii) August 6, 2024

प्रधानमंत्री के घर से सब कुछ उठा ले गए क्या?



ये सब गजब लुटेरे निकले 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fvuOa7DXbh — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) August 5, 2024

X users condemn protestors over stealing

The social media is full of videos and photos showing the poor state of the country and the ruckus created there. It documents how locals stole various items and walked on the streets with them with pride.

As the visuals of Bangladeshis stealing items from the official residence and flaunting them on camera went viral, netizens condemned their actions. They termed the incident "Thief in the name of agitation."

Thousands of people reacted to the disgusting visuals showing people holding bra, blouse, other clothing materials and even the Holy Quran that were stolen from the former PM's residence. One of the X users wrote, "They have not looted the Prime Minister's house, they have looted their own country." Soon, another added saying, "These turned out to be robbers and not revolutionaries," read another reply."