'Sheer Stupidity': Elderly Man Tries Stopping Automated Doors Of Mumbai AC Local With Bare Hands; Netizens Condemn Act After Video Goes Viral

Elderly Man Tries Stopping Automated Doors Of Mumbai AC Local | Unseen Mumbai/Instagram

Several videos from Mumbai Local trains highlighting the crowd and passengers managing to hold their balance and travel on the footboard of the transport surface online. In a recent video that has taken the internet by storm, we see an elderly man involving himself in a risky act despite wanting boarding a considerably less crowded train.

The video is believed to show the man gripping the doors while boarding a Mumbai AC Local, trying to stop the doors from shutting.

It is unclear whether he involved in a stunt or merely tried to catch the train by doing so.

Watch video

The video has gone viral on Instagram by a video-sharing page "Unseen Mumbai". The video was captioned condemning the man's attempt and calling it "Sheer stupidity!"

Before the automated doors would close, the man is seen trying to hold them as if he could stop them from closing. He was seen gripping the edge of the door from one of its end, not letting it to close completely, exposing himself to a potential risk of injury.

When the doors forcefully came closer, he jumped inside the coach.

Netizens react

It was posted on the social media platform during late October, but has only caught the attention of users in the last few days. So far, it has gathered more than two lakh views.

Taking note of the incident, one wrote, "Teri wajah se pichhe se ane wali train late ho jati hai aur Crowd aur bhi jyada badhta hai.... Aise logo ko shiksha deni chahiye (Old man, because of you the trains coming from behind gets late and the crowd increases even more.... Such people should be taught a lesson)".

"Andar ek tho hawaldar rehna chahiye… aisi harkaton pe challan nahi do lathi wahi jad do (There should be one or two cops inside... If not challan on such actions, beat them up)", another added.

While most people condemned the risky act of the elderly man, a few alarmingly pointed out that instances of passengers engaging in concerning activities on the transport have either increased and become a usual thing. "It's normal (these days)," they commented on the video.