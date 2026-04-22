‘She Never Participates In Community Celebrations’, Claims Mumbai Neighbour Of Vineeta Singh Amid Intense Backlash Hitting Shark Tank India Judges

Mumbai: Amid the controversy over old dress code guidelines for employees at Lenskart, and following Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, another Shark Tank India judge is now on the receiving end of backlash.

An old video of Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh has gone viral on social media. The clip is from an episode of Shark Tank India. In the video, she can be heard speaking to the pitchers, saying, "The biggest challenge, keeping in mind generation change, is that it is not a growing market, I am sure it will be overall declining.'

To this, fellow judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta interrupted her and said, "Why, everyone does puja, even I do it." Singh then asks him, "But the steps in puja, have you ever purchased flowers and offered it to the god?"

Aman responds with a simple, "Ha" (yes), leaving Singh with an awkward expression.

Ye Shark Tank wale log ek ke baad ek Hindu astha ka mazaak uda rahe hain.



Pehle Lenskart ke @peyushbansal ne bindi aur kalava par rok lagayi, phir @namitathapar ne gyan diya, aur ab Sugar Cosmetics ki @vineetasng puch rahi hain ki "Aaj kal mandir kaun jata hai?, Puja kon krta… pic.twitter.com/hDbtoq0LF1 — Arpit (@ag_arpit1) April 20, 2026

Responding to the viral video, a man on X (formerly Twitter), claiming to be her neighbour in Mumbai’s Powai, has said that she allegedly does not attend community celebrations in the society.

"Disgusting. This lady lives in our Housing Society. We regularly celebrate ALL of our festivals in a grand manner. When Sri Ram Mandir was consecrated, we had a grand puja and the Ayodhya consecration event was telecast live on a giant screen," he said.

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"At least I haven’t seen her participate in ANY of the community celebrations in the last 13 years since we moved here from Chennai," he added.