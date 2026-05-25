‘Sharaab Ka Gola’: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh - VIDEO

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Chandigarh: A promotional liquor stunt in Chandigarh’s Sector-9 market has sparked legal action after alcohol was allegedly served free of charge in the open outside a liquor shop to promote a newly launched brand.

Following the incident, Sector-3 police registered an FIR and arrested vend owner Rajesh Sachdeva in connection with the case, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing people being served ice rolls (baraf ka gola) filled with alcohol outside a liquor shop in Sector-9 Market. A large crowd could also be seen in the video.

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A probe revealed that Smirnoff Minty Jamun flavoured vodka was being mixed into ice rolls and openly served to the public. Police records also indicate that a contract operator with a private company was involved in the alleged promotional activity, according to Jagran.

The probe is ongoing, and police are trying to determine who else was involved in the event. Questions are being raised about why no action was taken against the liquor contractor in the case.

The incident allegedly took place outside a liquor vend named Liquor World in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 9 market. The area is considered one of the city’s posh localities and is frequently visited by prominent residents, according to a report by the Tribune.