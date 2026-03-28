Shameful! Man Posing As 'Sadhu' Arrested For Groping Women On Shimla's Mall Road After Viral Video

A man posing as a sadhu has been arrested by Shimla Police after a disturbing viral video allegedly showed him inappropriately touching women on the city’s popular Mall Road, triggering outrage and serious concerns over public safety in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

Viral video sparks public outrage

The controversy began after a video surfaced online showing a barefoot man, dressed like a monk, walking along Mall Road while allegedly groping women passing by. The footage, reportedly recorded by a passerby walking behind him, quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from citizens and tourists alike.

In the clip, the accused can be seen casually moving ahead after touching women inappropriately, while bystanders appear shocked by his behaviour.

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Accused identified and taken into custody

Police have identified the accused as Narayan Das, a resident of Jamdoli village in Rajasthan. According to investigators, he had previously visited Shimla in 2025 and had returned to the city recently. Authorities revealed that he was planning to travel to Kalka when police teams traced and detained him.

Acting swiftly after the video went viral, Shimla Police launched a search operation and successfully apprehended the suspect. An FIR has been registered, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

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Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed that action was taken immediately after authorities received information about the incident circulating online.

Incident raises questions over security

The alleged harassment occurred in one of Shimla’s busiest and most secure tourist zones. Mall Road and the nearby Ridge attract hundreds of visitors daily and are considered key public spaces in the city.

What has intensified public concern is the proximity of the incident to major police establishments. Reports indicate that the location is situated close to the police control room, Sadar police station, the Superintendent of Police’s office, and the state police headquarters.

Citizens have questioned how such behaviour could take place in an area known for heavy tourist movement and constant security presence.

Legal action and investigation underway

Police officials stated that the accused was tracked using video evidence and eyewitness inputs. Authorities are now examining whether similar complaints exist from earlier visits to the city.

The case has reignited discussions about women’s safety in crowded tourist destinations and the misuse of religious attire to gain public trust.

Officials have urged people to immediately report suspicious behaviour and assured strict action against anyone found harassing women in public spaces.