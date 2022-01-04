'Shameful decision': Netizens furious over Novak Djokovic receiving medical exemption to play in Australian Open

Ending months of speculation, Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday revealed that he has received a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has refused to reveal whether he has taken the Covid-19 vaccination.

As soon as the defending champion announced the news of his participation in the grand slam without revealing his vaccination status, fans brimmed Twitter with negative comments for the Serb reminding the Australian authorities about the hardships citizens and health workers iof the country faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What an unbelievable embarrassment. After what Victorians have been through, Novak Djokovic being granted an exemption simply because of who he is.. there are no words. https://t.co/28cAqjoxSL — Carlton News & Stats (@UptheBaggers) January 4, 2022

This sucks. Djokovic got an exemption for the Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/rH9ATlJ1Tm — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 4, 2022

Australians have been denied for two years, but this bloke - who’s taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus - gets his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) January 4, 2022

@AustralianOpen curious what all Aussies think of the exemption granted to @DjokerNole. Some Aussies haven’t seen relatives in years and a freaking tennisplayer gets an exemption. #AustraliaHasFallen #Djokovic #disgraceful #pandemic — Twittah Harry (@criticaster2000) January 4, 2022

Don't expect a positive reception from the Australian Public. You think you deserve preferential treatment which is a very anti-australian sentiment. — voicingviews (@voicingviews1) January 4, 2022

Scott Morrison: I'm the most hated bloke in Australia.



Novak Djokovic: Hold on brother, you'll be holding my beer in no time. — Luce Man (@Luce_Man) January 4, 2022

All people are equal but some are more equal than others.



Shameful decision. — Jakub Žižka (@Chahoosa) January 4, 2022

However, some of the fans came out in support of Djokovic and congratulated him for standing his ground despite all the criticism and wished him luck for the mega event.

The hate Novak gets is enormous! He was (still is) attacked more than any athlete in tennis, even in the whole sport!

But he is stronger than any of that! Hope everything goes well for him in Australia and let's hope he can win the trophy!

All the love to you, @DjokerNole ❤ — Carpe diem ▲ (@Cvijeta95) January 4, 2022

People are like :- ohh my god novak Djokovich is going to play tennis in australia after testing negative for covid , the world is going to end 😂 #AustralianOpen #novakdjokovic — Indian With Tolerance (@TolerantIndianx) January 4, 2022

Good for you, you stood your ground and proved you don't need to be bullied into a medical procedure that you do not need or want. They gave in. — Nicola 🌸 (@EssexStone) January 4, 2022

Many millions are relying on you, Novak. Please don't let us down. — Graham Kemp (@accountingetc) January 4, 2022

Don't watch it then... I think no one cares. — LeadingSport Damiano (@LSportCH) January 4, 2022

The Australian Open 2022 is scheduled to take place from January 17 to January 30.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST