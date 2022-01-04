e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

'Shameful decision': Netizens furious over Novak Djokovic receiving medical exemption to play in Australian Open

Djokovic has refused to reveal whether he has taken the Covid-19 vaccination.
FPJ Web Desk
Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open 2020 | @AustralianOpen Twitter

Ending months of speculation, Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday revealed that he has received a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

As soon as the defending champion announced the news of his participation in the grand slam without revealing his vaccination status, fans brimmed Twitter with negative comments for the Serb reminding the Australian authorities about the hardships citizens and health workers iof the country faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a Look:

However, some of the fans came out in support of Djokovic and congratulated him for standing his ground despite all the criticism and wished him luck for the mega event.

The Australian Open 2022 is scheduled to take place from January 17 to January 30.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
