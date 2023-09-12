S*x on Flight! Couple Caught Making Out Inside Toilet Of EasyJet Flight; Fellow Passengers Cheer Aloud (VIDEO)

Couple Caught Making Out Inside Toilet Of Flight | Twitter

Mumbai: A couple was caught having sex inside the toilet of a flight. A video of the couple having sex inside the toilet of the flight is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a staff member of the flight opens the door of the toilet where the couple was having sex. Other passengers on the flight saw the couple in a compromising position inside the toilet.

The incident occurred onboard an easyJet flight

The incident occurred onboard an easyJet flight that was en route to Ibiza from Luton. The incident occurred on Friday (September 8) and the video is going viral since then. The couple was exposed to the other passengers of the flight as the staff member opened the door of the toilet. The man who was involved in the act immediately closed the door while laughing at the staff member.

The passengers who were present on the flight were cheering the couple

The passengers who were present on the flight were cheering the couple inside the toilet. A woman can be heard in the background screaming "Oh my f***ing God", when the door opened and they saw the couple involved in the act. EasyJet confirmed that the incident took place on board one of its flights. They also said that the police was informed about the incident and the police came for investigation when the flight landed at the airport in Ibiza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police initiate probe

There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter as yet. The police is further investigating the matter. It is also investigating the video that was recorded by a passenger on board. A woman can also be heard in the video asking the other passenger if the incident was caught on camera or not.