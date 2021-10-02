e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

Scott Speedman returns to 'Grey’s Anatomy' as a regular; fans on Twitter just cannot keep calm

Scott Speeedman is finally back, and fans couldn't be more happier.
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Scott Speedman has finally returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 18 opener of Grey's Anatomy, revealing the answer to the promos ABC has been teasing for the past couple of weeks. Speedman, who played transplant surgeon Dr. Nick Marsh in Season 14 as a notable guest star, has now joined the 18th season as a series regular.

Meredith ran into Nick during a trip to Minnesota, where she was attending the dedication of a research library in honour of her late mother, in Thursday's premiere. Later, the two shared a drink at a hotel, displaying some possible romantic chemistry. Speedman's guest appearance in March 2018 had such an impression on fans that they assumed he would be joining the programme full-time in Season 15. The star's presence sparked even more speculation when it was revealed shortly after that he had quit the TNT drama series Animal Kingdom, in which he played the male lead.

Now that the tables have turned, and Scott Speeedman is finally back, fans couldn't be more happier.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:22 PM IST
