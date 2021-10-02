Scott Speedman returns to 'Grey’s Anatomy' as a regular; fans on Twitter just cannot keep calm

Scott Speedman has finally returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 18 opener of Grey's Anatomy, revealing the answer to the promos ABC has been teasing for the past couple of weeks. Speedman, who played transplant surgeon Dr. Nick Marsh in Season 14 as a notable guest star, has now joined the 18th season as a series regular.

Meredith ran into Nick during a trip to Minnesota, where she was attending the dedication of a research library in honour of her late mother, in Thursday's premiere. Later, the two shared a drink at a hotel, displaying some possible romantic chemistry. Speedman's guest appearance in March 2018 had such an impression on fans that they assumed he would be joining the programme full-time in Season 15. The star's presence sparked even more speculation when it was revealed shortly after that he had quit the TNT drama series Animal Kingdom, in which he played the male lead.

Now that the tables have turned, and Scott Speeedman is finally back, fans couldn't be more happier.

Have a look at a few reactions:

3 years later and they still look at each other the same #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/OSGkwftlgY — Kristine (@__kristine_h) October 1, 2021

me the first time scott speedman showed up on #GreysAnatomy vs me now pic.twitter.com/uZFiXgr6bq — stressicasimpson (@stressicasimpin) October 1, 2021

Advertisement

i am literally so sorry mcwidow, but scott speedman is back (as a series regular) now and i am so happy #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/XyUpZu273C — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 1, 2021

Thank you #GreysAnatomy producers. We all Looooove sexy ass Scott Speedman as a love interest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2I5Nb1O8eO — Seeb🦋 (@AITSeeb) October 1, 2021

Scott Speedman is back!!! Please TV gods let him be a permanent character #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/16CVSnV0Pg — Nya 🇰🇳 (@AynaynB) October 1, 2021

Advertisement

Just as I was lamenting about all the actors who left @GreysABC dreamy Scott Speedman makes a reappearance😍😍😍😍 — Amelia (@mmmelia) October 1, 2021

I‘d like to take a moment and thank whatever god was responsible for bringing back Scott Speedman to #GreysAnatomy — caffeinatedfangirl (@caffeinatedfan1) October 1, 2021

HONESTLY DIDNT KNOW WHO HE WAS AT FIRST BUT TRANSPLANT GUY WHO HAD CRAZY CHEMISTRY WITH MER #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/a2CBr9urKW — BELLA! 🛼🧸🌷 (@finelinerryy) October 1, 2021

Advertisement

I've been wanting this to happen since he guest starred! I'm sooooo happy!! ❤️ #ScottSpeedman https://t.co/mLdisi9Cb0 — 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓷 𝓞. 𝓑𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓻 🌿 (@thecozyweirdo) October 1, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:22 PM IST