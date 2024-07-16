Scientists Find Underground Cave On Moon Good Enough To Build Human Base In

Image for representation |

With crazy advancement in our skyscanning capabilities, it should be a given that we know everything there is to know about the Moon, Earth's only satellite and closest celestial body to our home planet. But it appears that the milky white orb, the sight of which in the night sky we cherish, is yet to spill all of its secrets.

Scientists have now found an underground cave on Moon which one day also come in handy in building a human base.

The cave is located inside a huge pit which is located in an area on Moon called 'Sea of Tranquility'. The pit itself is the deepest known pit on the Moon.

For reference, it is about 400 kms away from the landing site of Apollo 11, the spacecraft which brought Neil Armstrong to the Moon.

As reported in media, the pit is about 100 m deep.

A team of scientists led by Lorenzo Bruzzone and Leonardo Carrer at the University of Trento in Italy found this cave. They have published their observations in scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

During their observations, the scientists made use of radar to be able to penetrate opening of the pit and peek inside. It has been postulated that the cave inside the pit was formed due to lava that flowed under lunar surface millions of years ago.

The scientists made the observations and measurements using NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Is it only such structure on Moon?

Unlikely, since there are hundreds of pits, such as the one containing the cave, on Moon's surface. Potentially, many caves may be present in several of these pits.

Why is the cave important?

Nations are racing to create a permanent human base on Moon. Major challenge involved in this endevour is strong (and fatal) solar and other cosmic radiations that batter lunar surface every second. For a human settlement to survive, there has to be a way to shield people from this radiation.

Underground natural structures such as caves may come in handy.

BBC quoted Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, as saying that this newly discovered cave appears to be a good place for a human base.

