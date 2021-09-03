'Scientists believe cows inhale, exhale oxygen': Allahabad HC's statement draws flak on social media

The Allahabad High Court has said that the cow should be declared a national animal and its protection must be made a fundamental right.

The court said on Wednesday that when the country's culture and its faith get hurt, the country becomes weak.

The court made this observation while denying bail to Javed who had been accused of cow slaughter.

In his 12-page judgement, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav noted that the applicant had, after committing theft of the cow, killed it, beheaded it and also kept its meat.

"This is not the first offence of the applicant. Earlier also, he had committed cow slaughter which had disturbed the harmony of the society.

The court further observed, "Fundamental right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters. Rather, those who worship the cow and are financially dependent on them also have the right to lead a purposeful life. The right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right."

The order passed by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav also observed that scientists believe that cows are the only animals who inhale as well as exhale oxygen.

The news quickly went viral on Twitter leaving a lot of people puzzled, many of whom found it hilarious.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:46 PM IST