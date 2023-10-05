School Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond After Video From Chilling Incident Goes Viral

On Wednesday, a chilling incident was reported from Greater Noida where a stray dog was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. A CCTV recording showing a school van turning towards the dog 'deliberately' and killing it has surfaced online and resulted in an outrage by animal lovers.

The disturbing visuals captured the entire incident showing the dog trying to cross the road when the van violated lane driving norms and allegedly involved in over-speeding to hit the animal to death.

People forwarded the video claiming that the driver intentionally ran his vehicle on the stray dog, however, the driver who reportedly fled from the spot hasn't responded to the incident so far.

Warning: Disturbing visuals

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police respond

As the CCTV video went viral on social media drawing the attention of police officials, they responded and took cognisance of the matter. Police Commissionerate said in an X post: "Necessary legal action is being taken by registering a case at Dadri police station."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar incidents from the past

In a similar case reported from New Delhi in July, an SUV was caught on camera running over a harmless dog resting on the roadside. Following the mishap, police registered a case against the car driver.

In January this year, the Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man who murdered a dog with his car without any guilt. The gruesome incident took place in broad daylight in the Muthurayanagar area in Bengaluru.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)