 School Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond After Video From Chilling Incident Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSchool Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond After Video From Chilling Incident Goes Viral

School Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond After Video From Chilling Incident Goes Viral

The disturbing visuals captured the entire incident showing the dog trying to cross the road when the van violated lane driving norms and allegedly involved in over-speeding to hit the animal to death.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, a chilling incident was reported from Greater Noida where a stray dog was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. A CCTV recording showing a school van turning towards the dog 'deliberately' and killing it has surfaced online and resulted in an outrage by animal lovers.

The disturbing visuals captured the entire incident showing the dog trying to cross the road when the van violated lane driving norms and allegedly involved in over-speeding to hit the animal to death.

People forwarded the video claiming that the driver intentionally ran his vehicle on the stray dog, however, the driver who reportedly fled from the spot hasn't responded to the incident so far.

Warning: Disturbing visuals

Read Also
Bhopal: Biker hits stray dog, both die
article-image

Police respond

As the CCTV video went viral on social media drawing the attention of police officials, they responded and took cognisance of the matter. Police Commissionerate said in an X post: "Necessary legal action is being taken by registering a case at Dadri police station."

Similar incidents from the past

In a similar case reported from New Delhi in July, an SUV was caught on camera running over a harmless dog resting on the roadside. Following the mishap, police registered a case against the car driver.

In January this year, the Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man who murdered a dog with his car without any guilt. The gruesome incident took place in broad daylight in the Muthurayanagar area in Bengaluru.

Read Also
'Fun' on social media or blame it on criminal psyche? Experts take on increased animal cruelty in...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond...

School Van 'Deliberately' Runs Over Stray Dog In Greater Noida's Omicron II Area; Police Respond...

WATCH: Woman EATS SOAP In Viral Video, Leaves Netizens Shocked

WATCH: Woman EATS SOAP In Viral Video, Leaves Netizens Shocked

Hornbill Festival: Nagaland Minister Announces Event Date With A Meme Punch; Post Goes Viral

Hornbill Festival: Nagaland Minister Announces Event Date With A Meme Punch; Post Goes Viral

Watch: Here's What Happens When Your Chef Takes 'Kuch Bhi Banao' Too Seriously

Watch: Here's What Happens When Your Chef Takes 'Kuch Bhi Banao' Too Seriously

Ahead Of Navratri 2023, Pictures Showing Little Girl Dressed As 9 Forms Of Ma Durga Go Viral

Ahead Of Navratri 2023, Pictures Showing Little Girl Dressed As 9 Forms Of Ma Durga Go Viral