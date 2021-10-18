School Principal opens mini barber shop in school to connect with students, as he cuts their hair

If you are someone who goes to the barber to get a quick haircut done, you probably know how special the bond is, between a barber and their customer. When the haircut goes well, both experience a particular sense of accomplishment and of course confidence and excitement.

This is probably why a school Principal thought of taking things to a whole new level by thinking out of the box.

According to Delaware Online, Terrance Newton, the Principal at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware, has begun cutting his pupils' hair as a method to connect with them more.

Newton has built up a make-believe barbershop within his classroom. There are clippers, brushes, and all the other shop necessities, as well as a real barber chair and cape. Newton invites kids to visit his barbershop, where he trims their hair, in the hopes of forming a more casual bond with them. Other kids are even allowed to wait as they all converse and catch up.

It is undoubtedly a great way to make students look and feel better about themselves, and at the same time improve their relationship with their teacher or in this case; principal.

