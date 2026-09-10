'Scheme So Goated, Gone International’: Trump’s $5,000 Dividend Promise Reminds Netizens Of India's Laadli Behen Bhai Yojana; Sparks Meme Fest Online

'Scheme So Goated, Gone International’: Trump’s $5,000 Dividend Promise Reminds Netizens Of India's Laadli Behen Bhai Yojana; Sparks Meme Fest |

US President Donald Trump’s latest election pitch has triggered a wave of memes in India, with social media users drawing an unexpected comparison between his proposed $5,000 “Trump Dividend” and Madhya Pradesh’s popular Ladli Behna Yojana.

Speaking at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump promised that every American adult would receive $5,000 if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” Trump said. “It will be called the Trump Dividend.”

Trump compared the proposed payout to a dividend distributed by a corporation to its shareholders, pointing to what he described as America’s “tremendous strength and success economically.”

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Why Indians are comparing it with ladli behna yojana

Trump’s announcement quickly became meme material in India, particularly among users familiar with Madhya Pradesh’s Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna, Laadla Bhai Yojana, Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana and other similar initiatives across India.

The scheme, launched by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2023, provides direct financial assistance to eligible women to support their economic independence and household financial security. The money is transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

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The comparison is obviously not exact: Ladli Behna is a targeted welfare programme for eligible women in Madhya Pradesh, while Trump’s proposal is a much broader payment aimed at American adults and is conditional on Republicans winning both chambers of Congress.

Still, the basic idea of a government-linked cash payout was enough for Indian social media users to connect the two.

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‘Ladli Behna Yojana Going GLOBAL!’

Within hours of Trump’s announcement, memes began circulating online, joking that India’s welfare model had somehow crossed international borders.

One viral post read, “Ladli Behna Yojana going GLOBAL! US is cooked!”

Another user joked, “Aila... Ladli behan is here .. in firangi estyle...”

A third post celebrated the comparison with, “Scheme so goated, ‘Ladli behen Yojna’ reached international”

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The jokes largely focus on the irony of seeing an American presidential candidate making a cash-payout promise that reminded Indian users of state-level welfare schemes.

Trump dividend could cost more than $1 trillion

The proposal immediately raised questions about its funding, legality and economic impact.

With roughly 270 million adults in the United States, a $5,000 payment for every adult could put the overall cost at around $1.35 trillion. The plan would also require congressional approval, meaning Trump cannot simply order such payments to be made without lawmakers authorising the spending.

The announcement comes as the US grapples with a large budget deficit and persistent concerns about inflation. Vice President JD Vance subsequently appeared to qualify the proposal, suggesting that wealthy Americans might not be eligible for the payment.

Trump also said there would be a condition attached to the proposed dividend: the money would have to be spent within the United States.