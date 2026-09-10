Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Brings ₹53,000 Crore Investment Proposals From Dubai; UAE Delegation To Explore Tourism, Aviation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned from his Dubai trip on Wednesday after receiving investment proposals worth around Rs 53,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit from Sept 06 to Sept 08, Yadav met representatives of companies and industries and discussed investment opportunities in the state.

Dubai also assured that a delegation would visit Madhya Pradesh to explore possibilities in tourism and hospitality, increase aviation connectivity and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal next year.

The World Bank showed interest in cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Governance projects. DP World, Sharaf Group, BEEAH and GEMS Education also expressed interest in cooperation and investment across different sectors.

The Chief Minister met senior UAE ministers and discussed investment possibilities. He presented Madhya Pradesh as a suitable investment destination, highlighting its investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment.

Yadav told investors that the state intended to build long-term relationships with them.

He also extended invitations for the GIS 2027 summit to more than 20 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Qatar and the UAE.