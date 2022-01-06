e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

'Save me from an arranged marriage': UK man's hilarious billboard ad to find a wife is winning internet

The billboards also featured the link to his website called findMALIKawife.com.
FPJ Web Desk
In an amusing incident from Birmingham, United Kingdom, a man named Muhammad Malik advertised himself on huge billboards. Malik put up billboards and created a website to find a wife.

The ad shows Muhammad Malik lying down against a purple background. He is pointing at a line, “Save me from an arranged marriage.” The billboards also featured the link to his website called findMALIKawife.com.

See the viral tweet here:

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen. I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants,” the 29-year-old wrote on his website.

Social media users were quite surprised with Malik’s advertisement and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Congrats Bro. I may need to do the same,” a user said.

Another user commented, “I'm considering transitioning and becoming religious just to marry you,”

See more reactions:

“I'm creative and love doing the most random and absurd things," he said, and so he gave it a shot. The billboards will stay up till January 14,” Malik was quoted as saying to the BBC.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
