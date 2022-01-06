'Save me from an arranged marriage': UK man's hilarious billboard ad to find a wife is winning internet

In an amusing incident from Birmingham, United Kingdom, a man named Muhammad Malik advertised himself on huge billboards. Malik put up billboards and created a website to find a wife.
The ad shows Muhammad Malik lying down against a purple background. He is pointing at a line, “Save me from an arranged marriage.” The billboards also featured the link to his website called findMALIKawife.com.
“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen. I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants,” the 29-year-old wrote on his website.
Social media users were quite surprised with Malik’s advertisement and took to the comments section to share their reactions.
“Congrats Bro. I may need to do the same,” a user said.
Another user commented, “I'm considering transitioning and becoming religious just to marry you,”
“I'm creative and love doing the most random and absurd things," he said, and so he gave it a shot. The billboards will stay up till January 14,” Malik was quoted as saying to the BBC.
