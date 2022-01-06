'Save me from an arranged marriage': UK man's hilarious billboard ad to find a wife is winning internet

In an amusing incident from Birmingham, United Kingdom, a man named Muhammad Malik advertised himself on huge billboards. Malik put up billboards and created a website to find a wife.

The ad shows Muhammad Malik lying down against a purple background. He is pointing at a line, “Save me from an arranged marriage.” The billboards also featured the link to his website called findMALIKawife.com.

See the viral tweet here:

#findmalikawife 🙏🏼 if you think you’re the one for me head to my website linked in bio! https://t.co/dyHofX8PCE — Muhammad Malik (@findmalikawife) January 3, 2022

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen. I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants,” the 29-year-old wrote on his website.

Social media users were quite surprised with Malik’s advertisement and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Congrats Bro. I may need to do the same,” a user said.

Another user commented, “I'm considering transitioning and becoming religious just to marry you,”

See more reactions:

Look forward to seeing you and your wife soon. Good luck and duas — Layla. (@Laylaabegum) January 4, 2022

Congrats Bro. I may need to do the same 🤣🤣 — ADZ (@AdnanZaman) January 4, 2022

I hope he gets a princess(malika)😂🤩 — Shadab Kouser (@Shadab_18) January 4, 2022

Wow 😳 — National Zakat Foundation (@NZF_org_uk) January 3, 2022

Do your parents know about this billboard?

Anyway hope Allāh make it easy for you 🙏 — Fulan (@saifulanswerx) January 3, 2022

“I'm creative and love doing the most random and absurd things," he said, and so he gave it a shot. The billboards will stay up till January 14,” Malik was quoted as saying to the BBC.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022