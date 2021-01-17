'Sauce aur mayonise bhi dal dete': Twitter horrified with Agra's viral video of butter chai

Pani Puri Maggi, Chawanprash ice cream, Roshogolla Biryani, Kurkure Milkshake, Kaju Katli with Ketchup, Dal Makhani Cappuccino, and many more bizarre food combinations went viral on social media in 2020. Now, another 'gross' combination is doing the rounds of social media, and it is called Butter Tea.
In the viral video from Agra's Baba Tea Stall, a person is seen making everyone's favorite beverage — tea. However, he goes on to add a whole packet of butter into the boiling container over the stove. Meanwhile, Twitter users were horrified with this 'weird' combination.
A Twitter user said, "Arey paranthe pe makhan extra bola tha bhaiya chai me kyu daal diya?" "Just replace tea with pav bhaji and voila," wrote another Twitter user.
Meanwhile, a few Twitter users pointed out that butter tea is consumed in the hilly regions, especially in Bhutan and Tibet, where it is extremely cold during the winters.
"And hence it is important to travel, learn and grow to know that India is diverse...even in its Tea! Butter tea, noon chai etc made by Kashmiris, Ladakhi and Tibetans! Absolute delish...," a Twitter user wrote.
"Butter tea is common in the mountains. Ultimately, you're adding fat to the tea with a bit of salt, which itself is a flavour enhancer," said another Twitter user.
