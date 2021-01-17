'Sauce aur mayonise bhi dal dete': Twitter horrified with Agra's viral video of butter chai

Pani Puri Maggi, Chawanprash ice cream, Roshogolla Biryani, Kurkure Milkshake, Kaju Katli with Ketchup, Dal Makhani Cappuccino, and many more bizarre food combinations went viral on social media in 2020. Now, another 'gross' combination is doing the rounds of social media, and it is called Butter Tea.

In the viral video from Agra's Baba Tea Stall, a person is seen making everyone's favorite beverage — tea. However, he goes on to add a whole packet of butter into the boiling container over the stove. Meanwhile, Twitter users were horrified with this 'weird' combination.

A Twitter user said, "Arey paranthe pe makhan extra bola tha bhaiya chai me kyu daal diya?" "Just replace tea with pav bhaji and voila," wrote another Twitter user.

Check out a few Twitter reactions: