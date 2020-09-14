'Sanjay Raut's biopic?': Twitter has a field day with Emraan Hashmi's first look in 'Harami'

While several netizens took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the actor, others had a field day and took hilarious digs at Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

For those who have been living under the rock, Raut recently headlined for calling Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut "haramkhor ladki" on television, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). After being heavily criticised for his remark, Raut, had said that while people use the word in different ways, he had meant it as being "beimaan" (dishonest).

"Woh toh naughty girl hai...maze karti hai maine dekha hai...maine toh bas usse beimaan kaha," he said.

Check out the hilarious reactions to Emraan Hashmi's 'Harami' first look here: