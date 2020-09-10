Sanjay Raut says Sena has nothing to do with Kangana's office demolition, Twitter labels him 'naughty'

Kangana Ranaut-Sanjay Raut-BMC fight refuses to die down. In fact, it can easily act as a blue print for several Bollywood films, or even masala fiction novels. 'Queen' Kangana has been keeping netizens busy with her Tweets almost on a daily basis. And, currently, is firing fresh salvo against the Maharashtra government for letting the BMC, headed by ruling party Shiv Sena, demolish (a part) of her office.

And, soon enough, Shiv Sena party spokesperson and senior leader Sanjay Raut gave a statement, distancing his party from BMC's act. Talking about the demolition action at Kangana's office, Raut told news agency ANI: "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office was done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."