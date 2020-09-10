Sanjay Raut says Sena has nothing to do with Kangana's office demolition, Twitter labels him 'naughty'

Kangana Ranaut-Sanjay Raut-BMC fight refuses to die down. In fact, it can easily act as a blue print for several Bollywood films, or even masala fiction novels. 'Queen' Kangana has been keeping netizens busy with her Tweets almost on a daily basis. And, currently, is firing fresh salvo against the Maharashtra government for letting the BMC, headed by ruling party Shiv Sena, demolish (a part) of her office.
And, soon enough, Shiv Sena party spokesperson and senior leader Sanjay Raut gave a statement, distancing his party from BMC's act. Talking about the demolition action at Kangana's office, Raut told news agency ANI: "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office was done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."
But, the comments have not gone down well with netizens, who slammed Raut and labelled him "naughty". Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had recently lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Raut went on to call Kangana ‘har***khor ladki', which he later claimed means naughty or dishonest in Maharashtra.
The Twitterati has now labelled, Sanjay Raut "naughty". One user said, "BMC has to follow the instruction of its 'Naughty Boss'." While another user said, "Thodi to sharm karlo Sanjay Raut..itna bhi naughty hona theek nahi hai."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
High-voltage drama was witnessed on Wednesday when the BMC bulldozers razed to the ground the 'illegal office' of Kangana Ranaut while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on Wednesday started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.
Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Based on the complaint a non-cognisable offence has been registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station.
