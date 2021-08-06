'San Andreas*': San Francisco woman leans out of car with AK47 in hand; Twitterati amused

That most of our knowledge of crime and law comes from movies and video games is an eternal truth. Years of consuming crime thrillers, GTA and Counter-Strike have given us a fictional idea of what crime scenes look like.

However, one such picture often witnessed in movies came alive when a woman was spotted leaning out of a car holding an assault rifle. She was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a moving Cadillac clutching an AK-47, in San Francisco in Northern California.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of San Francisco Police Department Traffic Safety shared an image of the woman from the July 11 incident. The department’s post also included an image of the same vehicle being towed away. Speed exhibition is a crime under a California vehicle code.

Sharing the visual, SFPD Traffic Safety wrote, "On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today."