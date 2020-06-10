‘Same sh** different app’: Twitter bugged with latest ‘fleets’ feature on micro blogging site

Twitter announced to bring Fleets feature in testing phase to India that, once selected, will make tweets disappear after 24 hours and have no retweets, likes or public comments.

Taking inspiration from Snapchat "Stories", the tool is currently under the testing phase in Brazil and Italy.

Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions, the company said in a statement.

Like tweets, Fleets are based primarily on text, but people can include videos, GIFs or photos in them.