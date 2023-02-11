Salman Rushdie epic reply to a person who said his books are s***

In recent times, cyberbullying or trolling has become an increasing phenomenon where people harass or post hateful messages about another person online. And being a celebrity doesn't make you immune from the power of cyberbullies.

The latest victim of trolls and cyberbullying is British author Salman Rushdie. But what is interesting is the way he handled the troll.

On February 9, Rushdie took to Twitter to announce the release of his new book, "Victory City" in India.

However, one user decided to comment on his books and writing style.

"Your books are sh*t," he wrote on the microblogging site. This caught the attention of the British author, and he gave a witty reply. "Shut? Shot? I don't understand," Rushdie stated.

Many users were left impressed by Rushide's sense of humour. His tweet also received a lot of reactions from internet users. Since being shared, it has amassed over eight lakh views and over nine thousand likes.

Six months after being stabbed, British author Salman Rushdie released "Victory City," an "epic tale" of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city. The novel is translated from a historical epic that was originally written in Sanskrit.

The book was written before the US knife attack that almost killed the author, who was born in India.

Many users responded to Rushdie's tweet by tweeting their appreciation for his sense of humour.

"I'm sure it's autocorrect and he meant to type excellent x" added a user.

"Shat. His car broke down on a desert road, and your books were all he's had to eat to keep him alive. You saved his life!" remarked one user.

A third person commented, "That must be bot-speak for "vital works of contemporary literature."

"I think this dude was looking in a mirror when tweeting this !" remarked a fourth user.

"He meant, s(mas)h (hi)t," said another person.

In a recent interview, the award-winning author said that the "big injuries are healed" but he is not able to type very well because of a lack of feeling in some fingertips.

