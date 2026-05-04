'Saffron Supremacy': BJP Scripts History In West Bengal! Party Set To Form Government With Majority; Will Now Govern 22 States Across India

BJP is on the path to make history in West Bengal |

Vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections commenced on May 4, marking the culmination of weeks of aggressive campaigning, political rallies, and intense public debate across the state. The polling process for all 294 Assembly constituencies was completed on April 9, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched electoral battles in recent years.

Historic voter participation sets the tone

West Bengal recorded an unprecedented voter turnout, reflecting extraordinary public engagement in the democratic process. According to official data released by the Election Commission, overall participation reached 92.47%, the highest turnout ever witnessed in the state during either Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

A notable highlight of this election was the strong participation of women voters. Female turnout stood at 93.24%, surpassing male participation, which was recorded at 91.74%. Political observers believe this shift could play a decisive role in shaping the final mandate.

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Exit polls present mixed predictions

Exit poll projections have offered sharply differing forecasts, adding to the suspense surrounding the outcome. While several agencies have predicted an advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) remains firmly in contention.

Some survey agencies suggest a comfortable BJP victory, projecting seat tallies ranging between 142 and 175 seats. Praja Poll has offered one of the most optimistic projections for the party, estimating numbers that could cross the 200-seat mark.

In contrast, Peoples Pulse has forecast a win for the TMC under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, predicting the party could secure 177-187 seats, indicating that the contest remains far from settled.

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Why the results remain unpredictable

The wide gap between exit poll estimates highlights the uncertainty surrounding voter behaviour. Projections for the BJP alone vary dramatically, from under 100 seats in some surveys to well above 170 in others. Analysts attribute this variation to shifting voter alliances, regional factors, and strong local candidate influence across districts.

West Bengal’s political landscape has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with multi-cornered contests and changing voter loyalties making accurate forecasting increasingly difficult.

Will record turnout change the outcome?

High voter turnout often signals strong political mobilisation but does not automatically favour any particular party. Experts suggest that such massive participation may indicate both anti-incumbency sentiment and consolidation of support bases, making surprises on counting day highly likely.

With counting still underway and trends expected to evolve through the day, May 4 is poised to become a defining moment in West Bengal’s political trajectory, determining who will form the next government and shape the state’s future governance.